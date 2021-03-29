Ammon and Liahona Olayan wala’au about their experience on ‘American Idol’ and their bright future ahead

ABOUT: 18-year-old Ammon and 17-year-old Liahona found their passion for songwriting and music when their parents decided to quit their jobs and bring their 8 children to live in a tent on their native land in Hawaii. Without electricity, showers, TV or any form of entertainment, their father told them to go write a song. Now, five years later, the two are enjoying huge success and working on an album after their original song “Boom” debuted on ‘American Idol’ and went viral. Described as fresh and uncontrived by Lionel Richie, “absolute magic” by Luke Bryan, and compared to the likes of Lorde and Alessia Cara by Katy Perry, Ammon and Liahona have a very bright future ahead of them.