After this month, you’ll still be able to find the Love’s brand on shelves

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At the end of the month, Love’s Bakery is ending their operations in Hawaii. But thanks to a licensing agreement, the brand will live on in Hawaii stores.
Oregon-based Franz Family Bakery entered a licensing agreement with Love’s Bakery Holding Company to continue making products under the Love’s name and logo.
The company says the look and feel of the Love’s brand will remain unchanged. They plan to produce bread and other products at mainland bakeries, primarily in the Pacific Northwest, and ship them to grocery stores and markets on all islands.
Franz Family Bakery started in 1906 in the Northwest, and is a fourth generation, family owned company that operates bakeries in seven states.
Love’s announced their closure earlier this month after suffering unrecoverable losses during the pandemic. More than 230 local employees were laid off as a result.
“It is always a sad day in our industry when an independent bakery closes, especially one like Love’s that has been such an integral part of life in Hawai’i for more than 100 years,” said President and Director of Sales of Franz Family Bakery Kimberly Albers-Nisbet.
“The Love’s brand has a proud and distinguished history in Hawai’i and Franz Family Bakery is honored to be given this opportunity to help carry the Love’s tradition forward through this licensing agreement,” Albers-Nisbet added.
To celebrate what would’ve been Love’s 170th anniversary in July, Franz Family Bakery and their partners will donate $25,000 in grants to local non-profits statewide. Details on how organizations can apply is forthcoming.
“Being a good corporate citizen and supporting nonprofits that move the communities we serve forward has always been instrumental to the heart and soul of Franz Family Bakery,” said Albers-Nisbet. “We are excited to see this tradition continue in Hawai’i inspired by the Love’s brand.”
