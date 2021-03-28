Two snorkelers swept out to sea near Electric Beach rescued by Ocean Safety officials

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two snorkelers were rescued by Honolulu Ocean Safety officials Saturday after they were swept out in a strong current off of Electric Beach.
Officials said the incident happened at around 10 a.m. when two women were pulled more than 250 yards from the shore of Kahe Point.
Rescuers said the two women, age 50 and 44, were not wearing life jackets.
An Ocean Safety Lieutenant paddled out to them and kept them safe on his rescue board. As he approached them he could he hear their screams for help.
Lifeguards on jet ski responded and brought them to shore.
Officials report that neither of the women were injured but suffered from extreme exhaustion.
Officials said that by 3 p.m., lifeguards had brought more than 40 people to shore who needed help at this location.
Ocean Safety officials warn the public that although the water in this area may appear to be calm, the currents can pull you out to sea.
