Some Kalihi students will be able to find their way home by following the ‘yellow fruit road’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unlike in the Wizard of Oz, some Kalihi students will now be able to follow a “yellow fruit road” to find their way home.
In a new project to connect Kalihi Waena Elementary School and the Kuhio Park Terrace housing project, volunteers from the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Crafts Hawaii began construction of new sidewalk Saturday.
Volunteers said they hope this project will provide students with access to fresh fruit and help them avoid mud when walking between the housing complex and campus.
In the past, students going to school had to walk on underdeveloped walkways, which would get quite muddy on rainy days during the winter season.
In addition to the new, safe walkway, volunteers also plan to cover the sidewalk with a pergola and plant lemon, lime and other citrus trees alongside the sidewalk -- hence the name “yellow fruit road.”
School leaders also hope this new project can lead to a great educational opportunity.
“We hope to teach students how to graft plants and trees together. How to ensure that they’re thriving, harvesting, then also using chemistry and other scientific skills to make the best lemonade, and eventually sell that at the lemonade alley at Pearlridge Mall,” said Daniel Larkin, principal at Kalihi Waena Elementary.
“So they go through the whole process of economics, horticulture, biology and just in general loving of the aina.”
The walkway is expected to be done by April, with the trees taking root in the fall.
