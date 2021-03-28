Rainbow Wahine softball win first road series against Cal State Northridge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii softball team kicked off their road schedule with a 2-1 series victory over Cal State Northridge in California.
UH notched their third Big West conference win in game one against the Matadors on Friday, becoming one of the top teams in the early conference power rankings.
Junior pitcher Ashley Murphy threw a complete game on the mound, allowing six hits with three strikeouts — Murphy’s second complete game.
The Wahine came out swinging, with Ka’ena Keliinoi, Nawai Kaupe and Maya Nakamura each slapping two hits for Hawaii.
In Saturday’s doubleheader, the ‘Bows would split against CSUN to wrap up their first road trip of the year.
UH would dominate game one, downing the Matadors 12-0 in six innings with pitcher Jetta Nannen almost getting a no-hitter, completing the shutout with two hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Hawaii would fall in the series finale 4-3, thanks to a walkoff double from CSUN in the bottom of the second inning — leading 3-2 in the last inning before giving up the lead and the game.
The ‘Bows return home for a four-game series against UC San Diego, with game one set for Friday at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii tiem at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
