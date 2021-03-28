No. 1 UH men’s volleyball stay unbeaten in series sweep against UC San Diego

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The top-ranked Rainbow Warriors volleyball team continued their streak of dominance, downing UC San Diego in two-straight matches in their first home series in Manoa.
The VolleyBows took down the Tritons 4-1 in Friday’s series opener 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15 in front of a cardboard crowd.
UH would struggle early, dropping set two, but would find a way to squeeze out the victory — UH’s Chaz Galloway tallied a career-high 13 kills, while Rado Parapunov notched 17.
In game two, the ‘Bows looked sharp, making easy work of UC San Diego sweeping the Tritons 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 to move to 9-0 on the season.
Maui’s Colten Cowell and Parapunov combined for 23 kills on the night, while Gage Worsley got a game-high 13 digs with three assists.
The ‘Bows stay at the Stan next week for a two-game series against Long Beach State on Friday and Saturday — first serve for both games is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
