Fully-vaccinated nursing home resident on Oahu tests positive for COVID

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A COVID case was reported at an Oahu nursing home after a fully-vaccinated resident tested positive for the virus.
Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center recently admitted a patient from the hospital who had received two doses of the Moderna vaccine in January and February.
Officials at the nursing center said the patient received a negative COVID-19 test result 72 hours before admission, which is a requirement to enter the facility’s observation unit.
Staff said three days after the resident was admitted, the test result came back positive.
The nursing center said that there are currently no other residents or staff with COVID-related signs or symptoms.
To ensure everyone’s safety at the center, staff will conduct testing for the virus for all residents and staff on Monday.
Until testing is conducted, the center will not be allowing family visitations and admissions.
The facility had completed its third vaccination clinic on March 17, vaccinating 85% of the center’s residents and 93% of staff.
The nursing and rehabilitation center continues to follow CDC and state health department guidelines, including practicing social distancing and hand hygiene, wearing masks and cleaning surfaces.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.