Forecast: Light winds and more showers due on Monday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Surface high pressure building in far to the north, will maintain moderate trade winds through Sunday night. A disturbance developing west of the state Monday and Tuesday will cause winds to become lighter. Showers will favor windward and mauka areas through Sunday night then on Monday shift to a more interior and mauka pattern setting up early next week. A new high will begin building in north of the area on Wednesday with a trade wind weather pattern returning. Beginning Wednesday, the surface low will move further away to the west and a new area of high pressure will begin to build in to our north. This should allow for trade winds to return once again likely reaching moderate to breezy levels toward the end of next week. Moisture embedded within this flow along an upper level disturbance over the area, should allow for a somewhat wet trade wind weather pattern to set up.
A small, short period northwest swell arrival tonight will provide a slight boost to Sunday’s north and west facing shore surf with an early week fall. The next small west-northwest swell will come through at mid week and hold relatively small surf up along northern and western shorelines Wednesday and Thursday. A slightly larger, long period south swell will fill in late Sunday and provide a slight bump to south shore surf Monday through Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.