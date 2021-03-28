1 dead, murder investigation underway following overnight Aiea shooting

By HNN Staff | March 28, 2021 at 10:17 AM HST - Updated March 28 at 10:23 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a murder investigation following a shooting late Saturday night.

Police were called out to a home on Eke Place near Kulina Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Witnesses told Hawaii News Now two suspects may have been involved, though no description of the suspects were available.

Officials said the 45-year-old victim was killed at the scene. His identity has not yet been publicly released.

HPD is currently handling the case as a second-degree murder investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information may anonymously contact CrimeStoppers Honolulu at 955-8300, or click here to submit a tip online.

This story will be updated when new details become available.

