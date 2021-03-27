Waialua Beach Road bridge closed until further notice for repairs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Transportation Services closed the Waialua Beach Road bridge until further notice as crews work on repairs due to recent damages from heavy rainfall and flooding.
The bridge will be shut down between Goodale Avenue and Haleiwa Road.
Road crews will be rerouting traffic and will post bridge, road closure and detour signs.
The bridge closure came after DTS received a recommendation from the Department of Design and Construction to close for repairs.
Drivers traveling between the west end of Waialua Beach Road and Haleiwa must use Goodale Avenue, Farrington Highway, Kaukonahua Road and Weed Circle as a detour.
The road closure will affect certain bus routes. TheBus Routes 76 and 83 will travel to Waialua on regular route, then travel via the detour route to continue on Haleiwa Road.
Two bus stops on Waialua Beach Road eastbound will be temporarily closed:
- #2202 Waialua Beach Road & Goodale Avenue
- #2203 Waialua Beach Road opposite Haleiwa Road
Officials remind drivers to drive with caution and to plan for extra travel time through the area.
The department said detours may be shifted throughout repairs.
