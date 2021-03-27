One of the Big Island’s most popular lava tubes reopens to the public

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being closed for about a year, one the Big Island’s popular lava tubes reopened to the public on Friday.
Rangers at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reopened Nahuku, also known as Thurston Lava Tube.
The popular walk-through lava tube and rainforest trail were closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. It had previously been closed before that because of the 2018 Kilauea eruption.
Because of COVID safety protocols, the trail will now be one-way only. The half-mile loop trail goes counter-clockwise through the beautiful native rainforest, into the lava tube and back out through the rainforest.
Visitors must wear mask at all times and practice social distancing.
Rangers also ask visitors to not touch the lava tube.
“The white microbial mat has really grown vibrant without people touching the walls of the lava tube. So when people return, we want to keep the native plant and wildlife vibrant,” said Ben Hayes of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
“Explore with your eyes and your feet and not with your hands.”
The lava tube is open 24 hours and the trail will be lit from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rangers remind visitors to bring a flashlight or head lamp if you are visiting at night.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.