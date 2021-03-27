Pedestrian killed in the Kapolei area following an altercation with his co-worker

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian died early Friday after he was struck by a car in the Kapolei area.
The accident happened at around 1:15 a.m. in the area of Randolph Street and Midway Street.
Officials said the crash happened after a 52-year-old Kapolei man and his co-worker, a 36-year-old Aiea man, were involved in an argument.
According to Honolulu police, after the 52-year-old left and shortly returned to the area, an altercation began between the 52-year-old, the 36-year-old man and his friend, a 41-year old Pearl City man.
As the 41-year-old attempted to leave the scene in his vehicle, he fatally struck the 36-year-old and fled the scene of the collision.
The 41-year-old was later found by responding officers. He was arrested for “Accidents Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury and Negligent Homicide” in the third degree.
Officials said they do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol are contributing factors in the accident.
This is the 17th Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 10 at this same time in 2020.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story may be updated.
