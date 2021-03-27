Lanes reopened on H-1 westbound, following a major vehicle crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A major crash involving a car and a motorcyclist happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Three lanes on the H-1 westbound were closed prior to the Vineyard off-ramp due to the accident.
All lanes reopened at around 11 a.m.
Based on images the motorcyclist appears to be pinned under the car. Specifics on sustained injuries is unknown at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
