From lessons learned to building back better: HNN town hall to consider post-pandemic future

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks one year since the governor restricted travel to Hawaii ― with a mandatory 14-day quarantine for incoming passengers.
Despite being hurt by the guidelines, Hawaiian Airlines say they are now looking to the future.
“We’ve come out of this a more nimble airline,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing.
“We’re more focused now on how we can build back travel in a way that is better for our community, more sustainable for technologies, things like sustainable air fuel and electrical generation.”
The company is among many Hawaii brands looking to ensure the lessons learned during the pandemic aren’t lost ― while seeking to build back better than before.
To learn more about what Hawaiian Airlines and others are doing to plan for the future, catch Hawaii News Now’s final town hall event as part of its special series, “The Pandemic: A Year with Coronavirus.”
The conversation begins at :30 p.m. on KGMB, K5, or across HNN’s digital platforms.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.