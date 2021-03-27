Lei drapes Prince Kuhio’s statue in celebration of his 150th birthday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Royal Order of Kamehameha presented lei and guarded the statue of Prince Kuhio Friday in celebration of his 150th birthday.
Kuhio, also known as the “Citizen Prince,” was born on March 26, 1871 on Kauai’s south shore.
He was Hawaii’s first delegate to Congress and was known for spearheading the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, which provided land for Native Hawaiians.
“Even without a vote in the United States Congress, he was able to influence the voting members of Congress to adopt the law and to pass the law,” said Hailama Farden, a member of the Royal Order of Kamehameha.
“Whether you are living on Hawaiian homes or visiting any of the national parks, you are celebrating his legacy.”
To honor their founder, workers at the Department of Hawaiian Homelands presented gifts at the base of his portrait, which is located at their main office.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.