Hawaii Strong: A photographer moves his work online, sharing captured memories globally

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kim Taylor Reece has built a career off of capturing photos that document Hawaiian culture.
The award-winning photographer discovered his eye for the arts more than 40 years ago.
“Back then you could print about 100 posters for about a dollar a piece and the galleries were selling them for about $20 to $30 a piece, and I took that and I just started building that up,” Reece said. “So I published five posters and was able to quit my day job and just stick with photography.”
Since then, Reece has accumulated a decorated anthology of work featured from around the world.
Each photo not only features Reece’s signature tone, but also conveys an experience.
One of his favorite images, is a picture he captured of a hula dancer.
“It’s almost like they’re meditating, almost like a trance and they really get into the dance and they get into what they’re dancing about, the language, that whole thing,” Reece described.
“If I can capture that one second where they’re just there, I feel really really lucky, and I really love sharing that kind of stuff with other people.”
Before the pandemic, Reece had already planned to close his Hauula gallery and move his entire collection online.
But, COVID accelerated the process.
“I’m still in that space right now where I’m trying to add content and scan negatives,” Reece said. “God, if I would have been shooting digital back in those days, I could have just put it right on there.”
“The process was kind of how fast or how good can you take a punch, and how fast can you get back up to make this thing work.”
By putting his work online, Reece will now be able to build a global customer base.
Since moving his work on to the web, Reece has also moved downtown and has taken over as president of the board of the Arts at Mark’s Garage, where he works to lift up the next wave of Hawaii’s artists.
“It’s gonna be what it used to be, the center of the art and cultural district of downtown Honolulu,” Reece said. “We’re excited. It’s been a lot of work, more work than my own company, but our motto is it makes you mentally strong.”
“If you can do this, you’re gonna be okay, and it looks like we’re all going to pull out of this. We’re all gonna be okay.”
