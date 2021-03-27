Hawaii reports 113 new COVID infections; three additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 113 new COVID infections on Saturday and three additional fatalities, pushing the death toll from the virus to 462.
Of the new cases, there were 60 on Oahu, 30 on Maui, one on Kauai and 14 on the Big Island. There were also eight residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 29,306 cases.
There has been 1,052 cases in the past 14 days.
As of Saturday, the state had administered 568,376 vaccine doses in the islands.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,863 total cases
- 1,681 required hospitalization
- 606 cases in the last 14 days
- 365 deaths
- 2,432 total cases
- 105 required hospitalization
- 108 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,753 total cases
- 167 required hospitalization
- 327 cases in the last 14 days
- 40 deaths
- 110 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 6 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 189 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 925 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.