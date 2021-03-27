Forecast: Breezy trades building in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface trough that brought wet weather to Kauai and Oahu is weakening and moving away to the west, which is allowing a surface ridge to bring a return of the trade winds. The winds will strengthen and become locally breezy for the weekend, with drier and more stable conditions. We’ll also get high clouds streaming in from a persistent upper disturbance several hundred miles to the northwest.
Showers are expect to increase early next week, as the upper disturbance deepens late Sunday. That will also cause the trade winds to shift out of the east-southeast and weaken a bit. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, but atmospheric conditions may be slightly unstable, which could produce locally heavier rainfall that could spread leeward.
Surf will remain below high surf advisory levels for the next several days. Waves along north shores will decline through Saturday as the current northwest swell continues a slow decline. The next swells are expected Saturday through Sunday, and then around the middle to latter part of next week, but both swells will be on the smaller side. East shores could rise a bit with the increasing trade winds, with average surf for south shores through the weekend.
For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain posted through 6 a.m. Monday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
