DOH investigates COVID clusters linked to hotels, Maui middle school

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is investigating three COVID clusters linked to hotels on Maui.
Officials report that there have been a total of 15 cases as a result of these clusters.
Twelve of the cases reported were among hotel workers at the locations. The other three people who tested positive contracted the virus through close contact.
Officials said no visitors were infected. They believe transmission may be linked to people not wearing masks while socializing.
DOH is also looking into positive cases at a Maui middle school.
Investigators are researching whether the virus was contracted by students on campus or from home.
Officials said the cluster at the school is linked to two other known clusters. Family members have been tied to cases involving hotel workers and infections in a faith-based setting. DOH reported that 25 people have tested positive for the virus at a place of worship.
Health officials said transmission of the virus on campuses is rare.
