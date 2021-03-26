State to expand vaccine eligibility to those 60 and up starting next week

A new study found that a number of Hawaii residents are still on the fence about getting the shot. (Source: University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | March 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM HST - Updated March 25 at 5:11 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state will extend COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people age 60 and older starting Monday, officials announced.

The announcement comes as the state pledges to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and up by May.

Currently, the state’s vaccination program is open to those age 65 and older, those being treated with oxygen for severe respiratory conditions and those on dialysis, chemotherapy or other infusion therapy.

It is also open to a long list of essential workers.

The state Health Department said those 60 and up will soon be able to register for an appointment by heading to hawaiicovid19.com and clicking on specific vaccination sites.

