Under new city guidelines, outdoor weddings can have up to 100 people

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weddings on Oahu held outside and supervised by event planning professionals can now have up to 100 people, the city announced Friday.
The development is welcome news for the wedding industry, which has effectively been shut down for the last year. In a news release, the Oahu Wedding Association applauded the change.
“This is a significant and incredibly important step to revitalizing our industry,” said association President Joseph Esser. “While our industry has a long road to recovery, we are beyond thankful to Mayor Blangiardi for his swift action to reopen weddings over the past few weeks.”
Mayor Rick Blangiardi had asked the governor to ease restrictions on weddings, citing ongoing vaccination efforts and safety protocols in place for other large events that are allowed.
Earlier this month, Blangiardi told wedding industry workers who demonstrated at Honolulu Hale that he’d try to persuade the state and Health Department to amend the rules.
The guidelines in place previously capped attendance at weddings at 10. That cap is still be in effect for indoor weddings. The new wedding rules go into effect immediately.
Rules in place for the events include:
- Seating is limited to 10 per table.
- Dancing is allowed with capacity restrictions.
- Weddings must be supervised by “event planning professionals.”
- Everyone needs to wear face masks.
- Temperature checks are required and contact tracing data for guests is required.
“From photographers and florists, to officiants and planners, the entire wedding industry has been hit especially hard by the pandemic,” Blangiardi said, in a news release.
“My team and I listened to the business owners and voiced their concerns to the state. We are happy to announce these determined entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to expand operations.”
This story will be updated.
