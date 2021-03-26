Search underway for missing boater off Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews are searching for a missing boater off Waianae.
A family member told authorities that the boater went fishing Thursday morning and did not return.
The U.S. Coast Guard said a 16-foot recreational vessel “Size No Matter” was last seen roughly 18 miles off shore at around noon.
Officials said search crews found some debris in the area, but it’s unclear if they came from the missing boat.
The Coast Guard is searching by air and sea for the missing boater. U.S. Navy helicopters are also expected to join the search on Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at (808) 842-2600.
This story will be updated.
