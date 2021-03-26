Open House: Stunning home at Alii Shores and fully furnished home in Hawaii Kai

First up, a look at this home at Alii Shores! This stunning 2009 custom built home offers style, great design and a modern floor plan. It’s got two master suites, a wet bar, den or office space and split a/c throughout. Enjoy indoor and outdoor living on your expansive lanai overlooking the beautiful blue waters of Kaneohe Bay and the Koolau mountains. There’s also a spacious open living area with gourmet chef’s kitchen, built-in window bench & seating, and a master bedroom retreat complete with soaking tub, shower, and walk-in closet!