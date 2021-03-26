Open House: Stunning home at Alii Shores and fully furnished home in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank. Now’s your chance to check out these listings and book your private showing today!
First up, a look at this home at Alii Shores! This stunning 2009 custom built home offers style, great design and a modern floor plan. It’s got two master suites, a wet bar, den or office space and split a/c throughout. Enjoy indoor and outdoor living on your expansive lanai overlooking the beautiful blue waters of Kaneohe Bay and the Koolau mountains. There’s also a spacious open living area with gourmet chef’s kitchen, built-in window bench & seating, and a master bedroom retreat complete with soaking tub, shower, and walk-in closet!
Next up, check out this fully furnished, move-in ready 2-bedroom 2-bath unit with beautiful marina and ocean views! This well-maintained unit features luxury vinyl tile flooring, stacked washer and dryer, new refrigerator and comes with two assigned, covered parking stalls and storage. Plaza Hawaii Kai is a secured, pet friendly, and VA approved building with numerous amenities including a pool, barbecue area, and exercise room. First Open House will be this Sunday, March 28, from 2 - 5 p.m., and masks are required.
So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or if you’re interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.