New vaccine site opens in Mililani, serving Central Oahu community

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vaccines were administered in Central Oahu Thursday after a new Point of Dispensing site opened in Mililani.
Roughly 500 people signed up to get the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine at Mililani Rec Center 5.
The new vaccination site is a part of a joint effort with between Times Pharmacy, the Mililani Town Association and the Health Department. The expansion of inoculation sites on Oahu comes state health officials announced people 60 and over would be eligible to receive the vaccine starting March 29.
For Russell Fortner who got the shot at the Mililani POD, the decision to get his “dose of protection” was personal.
“It’s peace of mind. My mom just suffered a stroke yesterday. Seeing all the people in the ICU suffering from COVID, going up visiting my mom, made me realize how important it is to protect yourself. So it means a lot to me,” he said.
For others like tour guide Deborah Haugen, the vaccine is a promising sign of a return to normalcy.
“It means that people are going to be traveling again. I can get to work. It means so much, it means the world is going to open again and people are going to be healthy,” she said.
However, the vaccine does not provide full immunity and health officials say the public must keep their guard up, despite the vaccine rollout.
Johnson & Johnson shots will be administered at the Mililani POD for the next three Thursdays. Click here to read more about dates and times for vaccination clinics around the state.
