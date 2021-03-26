HTA reports visitor arrivals in February were down by nearly 70% compared to last year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although there has been an increase in visitors in March due to spring break travel, a new report conducted by the Hawaii Tourism Authority found that visitor arrivals in Hawaii were significantly lower in February compared to 2020.
The report showed that only about 235,200 visitors traveled to Hawaii in February compared to 828,000 visitors in February 2020.
HTA researchers found that the average daily census showed there were 90,700 visitors in Hawaii on any given day in February 2021, compared to 250,000 visitors per day in February 2020.
During this time, the state had expanded pre-clearance for visitors, allowing most out-of-state passengers to bypass Hawaii’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine with a valid negative COVID-19 test conducted by a trusted testing partner. The state had done this in order to boost tourism.
However, the reason for the low visitor numbers in February could be due to the lack of mass vaccination sites on the mainland.
According to the report, most visitors were from the west and east coast. Roughly 164,800 visitors were from the west coast and about 63,900 were from the East Coast. These numbers were down by 53% and 67%, respectively.
In the case for travelers coming from California, less people may have been traveling because the state had only began lifting stay-at-home orders at the end of January and had opened the state’s first mass vaccination sites at the start of February.
With less tourists arriving in Hawaii, visitor spending was also at a low. The report showed that roughly $385 million was spent in February, which represents an average of $13.8 million per day. This is compared to $50.3 million per day in February 2020.
For the first two months of 2021, total visitor spending dropped to $768.7 million, according to the report.
Although travel was slow in February, an increase in visitors was seen in March.
According to HTA, as of Wednesday, a total of 18,739 people arrived in Hawaii from out of state. A total 12,728 people indicated they came to Hawaii for vacation and 1,764 were returning residents.
The state expects travel to the islands to ramp up again during the summer months.
To accommodate for an increase in travelers, Gov. David Ige and his Hawaii Safe Travels team have led an effort to establish and expand Pre-Clear programs with domestic and international airline partners.
The governor said he hopes to allow travelers to confirm compliance with the Safe Travels program prior to departure and bypass mandatory airport screenings upon arrival.
