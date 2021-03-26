HPD arrests 6 people and cites 93 for entering the off-limits Haiku Stairs trail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department made 6 arrests and cited 93 people for sneaking into the illegal Haiku Stairs trail.
The trail known as the “Stairway to Heaven” has become popular online and on social media, but HPD warns that those who enter the hike are trespassing.
Hikers can face fines up to $1000.
Haiku Stairs, located in Kaneohe, is currently owned by the city and plans are being made to safely reopen and restore the hike.
The hike has been closed since 1987 due to safety concerns and needs to repair the stairs.
Police said the arrests and citations were made in response to community complaints.
The city is still working on a plan to reopen the trail under managed access.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.