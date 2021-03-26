HNN town hall panelists to discuss tourism’s recovery, diversifying the economy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State economists say tourism is key to bringing the economy back to pre-pandemic levels.
But they stress it should be done responsibly.
“We still have 70,000 people in Hawaii unemployed,” said Carl Bonham, director of the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization.
“In the short run, the one way to get our neighbors back to work is to safely bring back tourism and it will be a little bit uncomfortable ... because we’ve been operating with no tourists in the islands.”
In just the past week, more than 3,300 Hawaii residents filed for unemployment for the first time.
Bonham said while a short-term recovery is needed, the state also needs to diversify its economy. The sooner the Hawaii can do that, he added, the better.
On Thursday night, Bonham joins a panel of other Hawaii leaders to discuss the “new normal” in the islands, including how the state has adapted a year into the pandemic and what needs to happen next.
