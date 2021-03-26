Ex-JROTC instructor charged with sexual exploitation of former student

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities have charged a former JROTC Army instructor on Kauai with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child for the purpose of producing child pornography. Each charge carries the possibility of up to 30 years behind bars.
Authorities allege that Victor Aguilar, 65, of Kalaheo sexually exploited the minor victim in his residence, vehicle and at Waimea High School ― where he worked.
And they believe more victims could come forward.
Aguilar was previously charged by Kauai prosecutors with five counts of sexual assault on a former student and was out on bail.
Federal charging documents say that further investigation revealed he had made sexually explicit videos of himself and an another minor victim.
Aguilar was first investigated because a former student reported Aguilar had inappropriately touched her and stores photos of her and other girls on his computer.
That led the state Education Department, then Kauai police and finally federal agents to investigate.
Aguilar faces up to 30 years behind bars for each federal count. The federal and state cases will run concurrently.
Kauai police assisted with Thursday morning’s arrest of Aguilar. He was placed in handcuffs as he was leaving his home and flown to Oahu to be held at the Federal Detention Center.
His initial appearance in court is slated for Monday.
The allegations against Aguilar, an Army major, are rocking Kauai’s west side. Aguilar has worked at the high school for decades, and he and his wife have also been longtime foster parents.
Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations believe there are more victims who have not yet come forward. The state is working to identify individuals whose images were stored on Aguilar’s devices or who otherwise may be impacted.
If you or anyone you know may be impacted, you’re asked to call Department of Education Equity Specialist David Dooley at 379-5299.
