Forecast: Stronger trade winds with fewer showers heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The disturbance responsible for the recent rain is now far north of the state and will lift northeastward away from the islands on Friday. A high pressure ridge will build in north of the islands allowing trade winds to return and strengthen through the weekend. Passing shower activity will shift to windward and mountain areas. The weather pattern for next week remains less certain as trade winds become disrupted by a frontal system approaching the islands from the northwest.