Forecast: Stronger trade winds with fewer showers heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The disturbance responsible for the recent rain is now far north of the state and will lift northeastward away from the islands on Friday.
A high pressure ridge will build in north of the islands allowing trade winds to return and strengthen through the weekend. Passing shower activity will shift to windward and mountain areas.
The weather pattern for next week remains less certain as trade winds become disrupted by a frontal system approaching the islands from the northwest.
Surf along north-facing shores will gradually lower tonight through early Saturday as the current northwest swell declines.
A new moderate northwest swell will boost north shore surf late Saturday through Monday, with a peak expected on Sunday.
Surf along east-facing shores will hold fairly steady through Friday, with a small increase expected over the weekend as the trades strengthen.
Several overlapping south swells will keep some surf in place along south facing shores through the weekend.
A larger long-period south swell will fill in late Sunday and Sunday night, giving a noticeable boost to south shore surf Monday through Wednesday.
