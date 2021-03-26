Episode 54: Winning the Crown & Surviving Cancer with Former Miss America Angela Perez Baraquio Grey

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - How’s this for a resume! She’s the first Asian American of Filipino descent to be crowned Miss America, a mother of five, an author, a school principal in California ― and a breast cancer survivor. Angela Perez Baraquio Grey joins ‘Muthaship’ this week!
As childhood friends, Angela and Steph dish on each other about their shenanigans growing up and celebrate Angela’s many accomplishments and talents along the way... But things take an emotional turn when Angela describes the moment she learned she had breast cancer and talks about the path she eventually took to beat it.
With music in her genes, Angela and the girls work up some beats that you’ll definitely have to stick around to enjoy!
Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:
For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.