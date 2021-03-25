Drier conditions and trade winds moving in

A front that has been bringing showers to Kauai and Oahu will start to dissipate into Friday, which will allow trade winds to develop from east to west, starting with the Big Island overnight to Kauai by Friday morning. The enhanced moisture associated with the front should finally depart to the west, but there could still be a few more showers for the Garden Isle.
By the weekend, breezy trade winds will bring in a few showers for windward slopes. An upper level trough will strengthen to the northwest and shift the winds from a more easterly, or even east-southeasterly direction by Sunday, which could increase instability and bring in a few more windward and mauka showers.
Around the middle of the week, there could be another episode of southerly winds and increased moisture over the western end of the state, but there are big differences between the forecast models, so we’ll have to wait and see.
In surf, waves on north and west shores will begin to diminish into the weekend. The next moderate northwest swell arriving Sunday won’t be as large. A lingering east swell will fade through tomorrow into Saturday. South shore surf will remain relatively high through the weekend, thanks to a series of overlapping longer-period south to southwest swells.
