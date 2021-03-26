Crews remove rubbish and debris swept into Lake Wilson by heavy rains and flooding

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cleanup efforts are underway at Lake Wilson after heavy rains and flooding deposited rubbish and debris into the water.
Staff from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources are using boats to scoop up recyclables and other trash. Officials said some of the trash may have come from nearby homeless camps.
DAR said the cleanup project could take several weeks.
“This is not something that we usually do. It’s something that we’re doing now because of the fact that it’s going to end up probably down someplace else like Kaiaka Bay,” said Glenn Higashi, DAR Aquatic Biologist.
“Basically what our major role is over here in the reservoir is to manage the public fisheries.”
Since 1957, DLNR began stocking the lake with game fish and has managed the area, designated as the Wahiawa Public Fishing Area. DAR officials said they want Lake Wilson to be free of debris so the fish stocked in the waters can breathe and thrive.
Lake Wilson, also known as Wahiawa Reservoir, is the state’s second largest reservoir. The lake dates back over more than a century when it was used for irrigation during the days of sugarcane plantations.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.