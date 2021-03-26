12 COVID cases reported in fully vaccinated individuals in Hawaii, DOH says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Health says as of March 22, there have been a total of 12 COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated individuals across Hawaii.
Classified as ‘breakthrough cases,’ the infections happened no sooner than 14 days after the individuals got their second dose. Two of the cases were in non-residents who were vaccinated in other states.
Health officials say of the breakthrough cases, nine patients received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and one got the Moderna doses. Eight of these people were on Oahu, two on Maui.
This new total isn’t the first time breakthrough cases have been reported in Hawaii. [Read a previous report: State identifies at least 3 ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases]
Like all other vaccines, officials have said it does not provide full immunity, but lessens the risk for contracting COVID and serious symptoms. None of the breakthrough cases required hospitalization. Most only reported mild symptoms, and four were asymptomatic. The patients were between the ages of 26 and 74 years old.
“However, the risks of SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is continued community transmission of the virus. Additionally, no vaccine is 100% protective,” the Department of Health said.
New data also showed two new cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, also known as the ‘U.K. Variant,’ in Hawaii: One on Oahu, and one on Maui.
No word on potential ties to travel in those cases. Officials said no transmission has been identified from the breakthrough cases in the islands.
