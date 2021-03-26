City releases draft assessment for a proposed pedestrian bridge across the Ala Wai Canal

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city published a Draft Environmental Assessment Tuesday for the proposed project to construct a pedestrian and bicycle bridge across the Ala Wai Canal.
The project, known as Ala Pono, would provide additional access over the Ala Wai Canal and enhance connection between the Waikiki, Ala Moana, McCully and Moiliili neighborhoods.
Officials said the purpose of the bridge is to prevent collisions and to provide safe access for people traveling by foot or by bicycle across the Ala Wai Canal in the vicinity of University Avenue.
The city also hopes the bridge can enhance economic vitality, environmental health, social equity and recreational opportunities.
Officials said the proposed bridge would also provide a modern and artistic element to the area that would be inspired by the native and cultural aspects of the canal and Waikiki.
The public can submit comments about the project until April 22 using this form.
To register for the virtual community meeting about the project, click here.
For more information on the project, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.