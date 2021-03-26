At Solomon Elementary, students jump and stomp their way to learning computer science

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Solomon Elementary School, students jump and stomp their way to an early understanding of computer science by playing games on durable plastic floor tiles.
The tiles are called Unruly Splats.
“It’s really a device that hooks up to your tablet that shows the kids what they coded come to life,” said Grant Toyooka, resource manager for the state Department of Education’s Leilehua complex.
The first graders create their own games and program the tiles to light up and make sounds.
“The coding is to tell the game what to do and how to do it,” student Jessie said.
The physical aspect of the games keep the kids interested and leads to other lessons.
“When their Splat light turns off, they’ve got to spell a word, do some jumping jacks for PE, solve a math problem. We incorporate all the different curricula areas,” teacher Mel Zukeran said.
The DOE school on Schofield Barracks believes integrating technology into education needs to start early.
“We’re in a new digital age, and we’re in a new place where the children and their families are all realizing the impact of technology in our lives,” Principal Thomas Swan said.
Unruly Splats will also be introduced at Wheeler Elementary and Leilehua High School. The goal there is to get computer science into the hands of older students who haven’t been exposed to coding.
“Let’s give it to them in a way that’s not intimidating, that’s playful, that’s fun, that’s inviting - and then spark their interest from there,” Toyooka said.
The Leilehua complex learned about Unruly Splats at a webinar. Solomon Elementary has been using the teaching tool for months.
“The kids love it,” Swan said. “They ask every day, ‘Can we do some more?’”
