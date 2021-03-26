Babysitter charged with murder in Las Vegas in death of 5-year-old with Hawaii ties

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A babysitter is charged with murder in Las Vegas in the death of a 5-year-old boy with Hawaii ties.
Hawaii News Now’s sister station KLAS reported Ryan Peralto died on March 11.
Police said 22-year-old Lauren J. Courtney was caught on surveillance video beating the boy.
KLAS reported Ryan Peralto’s father, Kaiea Peralto, installed cameras after the boy’s 7-year-old sister said the babysitter was abusing him.
The boy’s father, who was at work, saw in the video that his son was lying motionless on the couch while Courtney was “cleaning fluids off the floor.”
Kaiea Peralto eventually came home, found him unresponsive and rushed him to the hospital.
Courtney told investigators she beat the boy because he urinated on himself. She also said she had “mental issues” or “mental health issues,” according to the court documents.
The boy had suffered skull fractures, a bleeding brain and internal injuries.
A GoFundMe page says the family is originally from Maui and recently moved to Las Vegas.
