Merrie Monarch organizers announce festival to be held this summer without audience

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After months of planning and developing a safety plan, Merrie Monarch Festival organizers announced Friday that the iconic Hilo event will be held this summer.
There will be no live audience, but all performances will take place at Edith Kanakaole Stadium in Hilo on June 24, 25 and 26 and then will be broadcast on K5 the following week ― on July 1, 2 and 3.
All halau participants, staff and production crews will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines, including testing, quarantining and daily screening, organizers said.
The Merrie Monarch Festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but had previously been held every year since 1964.
Festival President Luana Kawelu said the health of halau participants and the community “was our top priority then and continues to be now as we move forward with holding the event this year.”
Kumu Hula Keano Kaupu of Halau Hiiakainamakalehua said planning for the modified festival has been significant ― and come on top of typical preparations and training for the event.
“It was a lot to consider given that competition preparation is intense in and of itself,” Kaupu said.
“But hula isn’t just an activity we do, it is our way of life and we really wanted to be back in this Merrie Monarch space and community.”
Here’s the list of participating halau:
- Hālau Hi’iakaināmakalehua
- Hālau Hula ‘O Nāpunaheleonāpua
- Hālau Hula Ke ‘Olu Makani O Mauna Loa
- Hālau Hula Olana
- Hālau I Ka Wēkiu
- Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leinā’ala
- Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniākea
- Hālau Kala’akeakauikawēkiu
- Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi
- Hālau Keolakapuokalani
- Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua
- Ka Lā ‘Ōnohi Mai O Ha’eha’e
- Kawai’ulaokalā Kawaili’ulā
- Ke Kai O Kahiki
This story will be updated.
