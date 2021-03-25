Vacant Kapolei movie theater to transform into mass vaccination site

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As business for movie theaters have been shuttered since the start of the pandemic, these spaces will now be used as a mass COVID vaccination site.
Residents who are part of phase 1c, which includes kupuna age 65 and up and frontline essential workers, will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Kapolei Consolidated Theatres beginning March 30.
Vaccines will be offered Tuesday through Saturday.
Kaiser Permanente said the large physical space and ample parking at the theaters will allow health officials to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day.
The transformation of the theaters was the result of a partnership between Kaiser Permanente and Consolidated Theaters.
Both Kaiser Permanente members and non-members are eligible to register for an appointment.
Kaiser Permanente also operates multiple vaccination sites around the state:
Oahu
- Honolulu, Waipio and Koolau Medical Offices
- Moanalua Medical Center
- Nanaikeola Clinic
- Kapolei Theatre mass vaccination site (starting March 30)
Maui
- Maui Lani Medical Office
- Kihei Clinic
- Mass vaccination events at Wailuku Medical Office
Hawaii Island
- Hilo and Kona Medical Offices
Kauai
- Lihue Clinic (starting March 31)
To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.
Kaiser Permanente will also be opening a new West Oahu facility in Kapolei on April 5.
The new 40,000 square-foot facility will offer urgent care with extended hours on nights, weekends and holidays. It will also offer women’s health services, primary care for families, mental health services, imaging and a full-service pharmacy.
