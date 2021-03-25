UH men’s volleyball finally returns home to host UC San Diego this weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors volleyball team is finally set to return to the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to host UC San Diego in a two-match series this weekend.
After spending the first month of the season on the road, the No. 1 ranked ‘Bows went on a 7-0 tear of the Big West conference, now set to rematch San Diego on their own court.
The last time Hawaii took on the Tritons, UH swept them in both matches with the final match becoming head coach Charlie Wade’s 200th career win.
Despite being idle last week, the team was voted No. 1 in the nation in the AVCA Poll for the fourth consecutive week thanks to stellar play by stars Colten Cowell, Rado Parapunov and Patrick Gasman.
The ‘Bows are one of only two teams in the country with a perfect record, looking to keep the streak alive against UC San Diego — Hawaii leads the series against the Tritons 58-4 with a current 15-game win streak.
The matches are set for Friday and Saturday — both games first serve is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Sports.
