Rainbow Wahine water polo’s matches against UC Irvine canceled due to COVID-19 protocol

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine water polo team will not host UC Irvine this week, after the school was notified by Big West Conference officials that the matches were canceled out of an abundance of caution.
The Anteaters were set to meet the ‘Bows at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Center from March 25th through the 27th, but will no longer make the trip out of caution for the health and safety of the student-athletes — the matches were declared a no contest.
The matches were supposed to count towards the Wahine’s conference standings, now setting their sights on their next set of home matches against Long Beach State set for April 1st and 3rd.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.