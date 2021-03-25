A professional golf championship is returning to Kapolei and will feature a familiar face

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the event was canceled last year due to COVID, the Ladies Professional Golf Association announced Wednesday that the LOTTE Championship will be hosted in Hawaii.
The ninth edition of the tournament will be held at Kapolei Golf Club and will run from April 14 to April 17.
The competition will feature 144 players, who will be competing for a $2 million purse, with $300,000 awarded to the winner.
Among the players will be Punahou alumna and professional golfer Michelle Wie West.
Currently, the new mom is playing in the Kia Classic, which is her first tournament in nearly two years.
“I’m really most excited about getting my competitive juices flowing again and being the fierce competitor that I know that I am,” said Wie West.
Wie West’s parents flew to California this week to help babysit her daughter Makenna while she plays in the tournament.
“All working moms know, it’s a tough first week to leave your kid. But the support that we all give each other, I’m very fortunate about that.”
Wie West will return to Hawaii for the LOTTE Championship in April.
