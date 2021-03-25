A new documentary features the sacrifices a Kauai family makes to care for their loved ones

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family from Kauai will be featured in a raw and candid documentary that follows the stories of young people across America who care for their aging loved ones.
The Kapanui family will be featured in the film “Sky Blossom,” which follows the narratives of teens to millennials caring for family members who are veterans.
The film was created by Richard Liu, who hopes to showcase the “double lives” of these young individuals as they balance school, work and caregiving.
The documentary followed Kaleo Kapanui and his sister Kamaile Kapanui, who care for their grandfather, Bobby Nawai.
Kaleo Kapanui was 18 years old when the documentary was filmed, and together, he and his sister cared for their grandfather, a veteran who has dementia.
Kamaile Kapanui put off college and Kaleo Kapanui cut back on school and hanging out with friends so they could watch and care for their grandfather.
“School will always be here. Grandpa won’t,” Kamile Kapanui said in the film.
“I found them to be a fantastic family,” Liu said. “They both left school to take care of their grandfather and didn’t think twice about it.”
The segment featuring the Kapanui family will be shown in a virtual event on April 7 at 6 p.m.
The showing will be followed by a discussion led by veterans service representatives, who will provide tips on caregiving.
To register for a free link to watch the segment, click here.
The full documentary will be shown on April 30 at 2 p.m. through the AARP Movies for Grownups program.
To register to watch the full documentary, click here.
