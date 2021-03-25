122 new COVID infections reported in Hawaii; 1 additional fatality

By HNN Staff | March 25, 2021 at 12:06 PM HST - Updated March 25 at 12:23 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 122 new COVID infections on Thursday and one additional fatality, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 458.

The latest fatality was on Oahu.

Of the new cases, 84 were on Oahu, 20 on Maui, and 12 on the Big Island. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 29,071 cases.

In the last 14 days, there have been 957 cases reported in the islands.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered 568,376 doses.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 22,745 total cases
  • 1,674 required hospitalization
  • 594 cases in the last 14 days
  • 364 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,404 total cases
  • 105 required hospitalization
  • 102 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 2,679 total cases
  • 162 required hospitalization
  • 295 cases in the last 14 days
  • 37 deaths

Lanai

  • 110 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 2 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 34 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 6 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 188 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 2 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 911 total cases
  • 8 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

