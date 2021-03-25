122 new COVID infections reported in Hawaii; 1 additional fatality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reported 122 new COVID infections on Thursday and one additional fatality, pushing the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 458.
The latest fatality was on Oahu.
Of the new cases, 84 were on Oahu, 20 on Maui, and 12 on the Big Island. There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Since the pandemic began, Hawaii has seen 29,071 cases.
In the last 14 days, there have been 957 cases reported in the islands.
As of Wednesday, the state had administered 568,376 doses.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,745 total cases
- 1,674 required hospitalization
- 594 cases in the last 14 days
- 364 deaths
- 2,404 total cases
- 105 required hospitalization
- 102 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,679 total cases
- 162 required hospitalization
- 295 cases in the last 14 days
- 37 deaths
- 110 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 34 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 6 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 188 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 911 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
