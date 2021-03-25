New accusations of sex assault emerge following Maui man’s arrest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Victims of an alleged sexual offender on Maui have come forth following news of his arrest.
Maui police say 23-year-old Kihei resident Abdila Oluwatimilehin, also known as David Abiola, has been charged for first-degree electronic enticement of a child.
He’s accused of sexually assaulting three victims in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Maui police say a fourth victim reported that Oluwatimilehin attempted to sexually assault her in 2020.
The victims came forward following his arrest earlier in the month. He was one of seven suspects nabbed under ‘Operation Keiki Shield,’ which is targeted at arresting suspects who go after underage victims for sex.
