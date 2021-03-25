Middle schoolers use comic strips to share their pandemic stories

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Honouliuli Middle School’s library, colorful comic strips of simple short stories line a wall of windows.
The sixth-graders’ drawings share their insights on how COVID-19 impacted them and their families.
“COVID-19 can affect anybody, not just yourself, and you should learn how to see other’s point of view,” a student named Justice said.
The comics were a key facet of teacher Cecilia Chung’s Social Studies assignment.
“This project really originated from this desire for us to do something that was relevant, not just for the kids but also for the teachers and for everyone that’s going through this pandemic,” she said.
First, students learned all they could about coronavirus, then they interviewed their parents. Some interactions were taped and are part of a short video the school produced.
“How has your daily life changed because of this pandemic?” student Kariena asks her mother.
“It changed my travel life. It changed my relationships. It changed my attitude,” she answers.
The comics also illustrate steps students took to ease pandemic related stress at home, like cooking and cleaning.
“I think this project is good because then I’ll know what my mom needs help with, and I’ll know how COVID has impacted her life,” student Isabella said.
Because of distance learning, the project was done virtually. But it brought kids together.
“Looking at the comics and listening to the interviews, for our children it makes them feel not alone,” school librarian Caroline Lee said.
Parents also learned something.
“It’s given me a lot more time here at home with you guys” a father tells his son in the video.
The comics project is called Honouliuli Middle School’s “COVID 19 Impact Project.”
“Everybody had a different perspective,” Chung said. “We really wanted to bring light to that, and let the kids know that they’re in a safe space to process all the things that are happening around them.”
The artwork is how they put a face on their feelings
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.