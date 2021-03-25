Man critically injured in apparent skydiving incident, says EMS

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS reported that a person was critically injured in an apparent skydiving incident Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. at the Bellows Training Area.
Paramedics treated the unidentified man at the scene and transported him to the hospital.
Information regarding the cause of the incident is limited.
Hawaii News Now reached out to military officials for more information.
This story will be updated.
