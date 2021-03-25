Koko Crater Hike will be closed as safety repairs begin

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Koko Head District Park and the Koko Crater Tramway will be closed Monday as the city begins safety repairs to the summit of the hike.
The project will last for three weeks as crews will be removing debris and sealing up tunnels and shafts.
Warning signs and steel platforms at the summit will also be installed.
The Koko Crater Summit will be closed during the entire three weeks, but the tramway will be open on weekends and holidays.
The city will be closing these areas as a helicopter is needed to remove debris and lift equipment.
A helicopter will be used for approximately three additional days, with tentative dates set for April 5, April 13 and April 14.
During this time, the entire park, tramway and Koko Head Shooting Complex will be closed to the public.
This project was recently modified after a resolution was made between the city and the Kokonut Koalition, which delays the removal of the summit’s current platform until the city replaces and builds a new platform.
