Iconic Bruddah Iz medley added to National Recording Registry in Library of Congress

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced 25 recordings Wednesday that will be preserved as audio treasures based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance. Among those 25 tracks was “Somewhere Over the Rainbow / What A Wonderful World” by Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, affectionately known as Bruddah Iz.
Recorded as a single in 1993, Iz’s medley of the songs have been heard by millions of people worldwide.
His version of Somewhere Over the Rainbow alone has surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, and is even played in New York City’s Times Square during New Year’s Eve.
In a description of the song on the website for the Library of Congress, the song was chosen for its beautiful tune and overall recognition worldwide.
“Driven primarily by Iz’s angelic voice and ukulele playing, the song is melancholic and joyous at once. Taken from Iz’s album ‘Facing Future’ — the first Hawaiian album ever certified platinum — this single was an international hit, and it has had a sustained life through its use in motion pictures, television programs and commercials,” the description said.
Some of the other songs that were selected to join the National Recording Registry include “When the Saints Go Marching In” by Louis Armstrong & his Orchestra (1938), “Lady Marmalade” (1974) by Labelle, “The Rainbow Connection” by Kermit the Frog in 1979, and “Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814” from her 1989 album.
There are now 575 recordings on the prestigious registry, which is just a small portion of the national library’s overall sound collection of 4 million items.
