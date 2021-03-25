Forecast: Showers linger over west end of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strong low pressure system north to northwest of the Hawaiian Islands with a stalled cold front just northwest of Kauai will keep light southerly winds in the forecast through Thursday.
A cloud boundary over the Kauai channel near Oahu will enhance shower activity over the western islands through the early Thursday morning.
The low north of the state will drift slowly northeastward away from the islands with trade winds returning by Friday.
Trade winds will strengthen through the weekend as high pressure builds over the region. Passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas into the first half of next week.
Surf will be elevated, and close to high surf advisory levels, along north- and west-facing shores Thursday before gradually diminishing.
A moderate north-northwest swell over the weekend is expected to peak below advisory levels.
Surf along east-facing shores will remain below advisory levels, but elevated in the short term due to a large area of fresh breezes upstream of the islands. A downward trend is expected over the weekend.
Surf along south-facing shores will trend up Thursday, and remain elevated (but below advisory levels) into next week as overlapping, long-period south-southwest swells arrive from the South Pacific.
